DOJ officials listen to community feedback concerning Ville Platte Police Department

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) The Department of Justice was back in Ville Platte Sunday to continue its investigation against the Police Department.

News Tens Emily Giangreco attended the meeting and has more on why residents feel their voices are finally being heard.

Tensions were high Sunday night as residents of Ville Platte voiced their concerns about the police department.

“It’s ridiculous that you can’t trust the police. It’s ridiculous that you don’t get what you need to get in Ville Platte.”

And the Department of Justice has stepped in to investigate.

Several meetings have taken place where residents could come forward and share their experience, but sunday night they finally felt that their voices were being heard.

“The meeting went very well. And we have people that a re listening to us, finally. That’s what I like. I like that they’re giving us time to express ourself and to tell them what’s going on.”

Debra Richard was born and raised in Ville Platte. She has attended every meeting in hopes to see a change but says she moved away from her hometown because of the issues that are still taking place today.

“I’ve been coming and participating because I still have family here. And I would love to see a change come about from something that’s been going on for years. I mean there’s so many things that has gone on that’s still going on in the justice system, in the police department, in the sheriffs department, and young lives are paying with their lives.”

Several community members were there to speak on behalf of their loved ones who are currently incarcerated and it’s an issue that Richard says will only get solved as more people begin to come forward.

“People come out. You can’t fix a problem if you’re not here so we can all addess the problem. That’s what we need. We need people to come out.”

Reporting in Ville Platte Emily Giangreco for KLFY News Ten.