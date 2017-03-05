Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office: Man throws bag of meth out of car before traffic stop

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Saturday night arrested a 24-year-old man who they say threw a bag with methamphetamine out of his car window before a traffic stop.

Public Information Officer Chris Ivey says Daniel Paul Myers of Lake Arthur was stopped for speeding.

Ivey said as deputies were in the process of stopping his Ford Mustang, they observed Myers cross the centerline of the roadway on Hwy 102 near Martin Roy Road and observed him throw something out of the window.

They say once stopped deputies observed Myers to be extremely nervous and requested a consent to search.

Myers consented to the search and deputies found a small bag of crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine. Myers was arrested for possession of CDS II and during interview admitted the drugs were his.

He was booked into parish jail with no bond.