Teens challenge Lafayette PD to friendly basketball game

police were out in full force at the Domingue Center Saturday afternoon.

They weren’t responding to a call, according to the Public Information Officer, just a friendly challenge from the New Vision Leadership Foundation’s 2017 Hoop Dreams Basketball team.

This annual basketball game is played by youth from Northside High School who take on some members of the Lafayette Police Department.

Local organizers say the teens challenged the cops to a game of basketball and the officers gladly accepted because they say too many times, community members only see them when something’s wrong.

Its an opportunity for the young people to hang out and play basketball and talk to police officers in a very relaxed setting, organizers said. .

A 3-on-3 Tournament and a New Vision Leadership Youth game took place prior to the grand finale.