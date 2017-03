Teachers in Ascension Parish are readying new classrooms as the schools make another step toward flood recovery.

Lake Elementary and St. Amant Primary schools will move back to single sites Monday.

Since the floods, both schools have been split up among several campuses.

However, Lake Elementary will move back to its old campus using temporary buildings and St. Amant Primary’s pre-k through second grade will join the rest of the school at the old RPCC campus.