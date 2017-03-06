Appeals court rules New Orleans can remove Confederate-era monuments

WWLTV Published:
FILE-In this In this Sept. 2, 2015 file photo, the Robert E. Lee Monument is seen in Lee Circle in New Orleans. New Orleans is poised to make a sweeping break with its Confederate past as it contemplates removing prominent Confederate monuments now standing on some of its busiest streets. On Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015, the City Council is set to vote on an ordinance to remove four monuments. A majority of council members and the mayor support the move, which would be one of the strongest gestures yet by American city to sever ties with Confederate history. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (WWLTV) – The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of the city of New Orleans in its desire to remove three Confederate-era monuments from their current positions around the city of New Orleans.

The court sided with a district court, which had made the same ruling last year.

“The court has carefully considered this appeal in light of the briefs, oral argument and pertinent portions of the record,” said the ruling. “Having done so, we find no error of law or reversible error of fact. Therefore, we AFFIRM the district court’s judgment for essentially the same reasons articulated by that court.”

The city is seeking to remove the statues of Robert E. Lee at Lee Circle, P.G.T. Beauregard near the entrance to City Park, and the statue of Jefferson Davis on Jefferson Davis Parkway. The Monumental Task Committee was seeking to keep the monuments in place, while the city held the position that it was within its rights to manage its own property.

The Fifth Circuit, in part of its ruling, agreed.

“Although appellants implied at oral argument that the ownership of the monuments and the land on which they sit may be uncertain, we have exhaustively reviewed the record and can find no evidence in the record suggesting that any party other than the City has ownership.”

It is uncertain what the next move will be, either on the side of the city, or the side of the supporters of the monuments.

