‘Blue Monday’ Jam Session at Jefferson Street Pub March 13th

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The ‘Blue Monday’ Jam Session happens Monday, March 13th at Jefferson Street Pub in Downtown Lafayette.

‘Blue Monday’ is a fundraiser held in support of Life Care Services for the aging and retired musicians in the Acadiana area.

The event happens the second Monday of every month and the house band scheduled to perform next Monday is Lil’ Buck, Major Handy and Mr. Lee Allen.

Doors open at Jefferson Street Pub at 6:00 p.m.

There is a cover at this event.

