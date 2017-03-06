Ex-Cajun Long called up by NBA’s 76ers

(The Daily Advertiser) – The Philadelphia 76ers on Monday called up power forward/center Shawn Long from the NBA Development League’s Sixers-affiliated Delaware 87ers and signed the former UL standout to a 10-day contact.

The call-up is Long’s first to the NBA.

Undrafted last year, the Morgan City High product played on the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 2014 NCAA Tournament team left UL in 2016 as its all-time leading rebounder and No. 3 all-time scorer.

Long – the Sun Belt Conference’s 2016 Player of the Year – was averaging 29.5 minutes, 20.2 points and 11.1 rebounds through 39 games for the 87ers.

He also played in last month’s D-League All-Star Game in New Orleans.

Long was called up in time for Philadelphia’s home game Monday night against Milwaukee.

The 76ers also play Thursday night at Portland, Saturday at the Los Angeles Clippers, Sunday night at the Los Angeles and Tuesday night at Golden State before the 10-day contract expires.

The Sixers added Long to their roster as their 16th player by using a hardship exception granted when an NBA team has excessive long-term injuries.

When the 10-day contract expires, the 76ers must decide whether or not it will sign Long to another one. If they do, and the second 10-day expires, they must then decide whether or not to sign him for the remainder of the season.

The 6-foot-9, 248-pound Long signed a partially guaranteed deal with Philadelphia last summer, and joined the 87ers after being waived by the 76ers on Oct. 24, prior to the start of the 2016-17 NBA season.

The Cajuns have one other former player currently in the NBA, Long’s ex-teammate Elfrid Payton, a point guard with the Orlando Magic who was drafted No. 10 overall in 2014.

Long will wear No. 36 for Philadelphia, according to the 76ers’ website.