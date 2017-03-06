Lafayette Police searching for suspect accused of exposing himself to females

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police are asking for public’s help in identifying a man who is accused of exposing himself to females in public.

The suspect has been seen multiple times in the Saints Streets area of Lafayette.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff said the suspect is “believed to be a black male in his 20s or 30s with a muscular build.”

The suspect was last seen driving a dark-colored, early 2000’s model Ford Expedition.

If you see this man exercise caution and immediately contact Lafayette Police.

Anyone with information about the Identity or whereabouts of this person is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at (337) 291-8600.