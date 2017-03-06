LDWF agent shot while on duty returns home

MONROE, La. (AP) — An enforcement agent for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries who was shot in a January traffic stop is back home in Ouachita Parish, but multiple surgeries from returning to work.

Tyler Wheeler tells The News-Star (http://tnsne.ws/2mYjTZ8 ) he’s awaiting surgeries to reattach a portion of his skull and to repair jaw damage. He says until the skull surgery, someone must monitor him around the clock and he can’t do most physical activities.

Wheeler was shot Jan. 7 in the temple, jaw, shoulder, arm and back. Louisiana State Police arrested a woman accused of shooting Wheeler and a man accused of being an accessory after the fact.

The enforcement agent is back home after treatment in a Mississippi rehabilitation facility and plans to return to his job after his surgeries.