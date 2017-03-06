Local parents find out if children are accepted to Schools of Choice program

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish School Board held their annual Schools of Choice Lottery Monday morning.

Parents of Lafayette Parish students found out whether or not their child was accepted into their school of choice.

“I’ve been praying all night. I don’t think I’ve slept,” said parent, Chastity James.

That was the anticipation of many parents as they waited outside the Schools of Choice office.

“We hold the lottery when there are more applicants then we have slots,” said Robin Olivier, Director of the Schools of Choice Program.

Olivier says the lottery allows them to electronically select at random the students to fill spots at their school of choice, if available.

“We had over 3700 applications,” said Olivier. “Every school, elementary, middle, and high have different seat capacities depending upon the building and the type of program that it is.”

Olivier says there are some programs that tend to be more popular than others.

“Right now, we find that the robotics coding area is very hot at our David Thibodeaux STEM Academy. The healthcare is another area that usually has a high interest,” explained Olivier.

One of these popular programs was the reason why James rushed from work to find out the status of her application.

“The urgency and the importance of being here as a parent to find out if you’re child can get a better education, it’s really important and because I haven’t sleep yet, I know it’s important,” explained James.

James remains hopeful that her child will get into the academy at David Thibodaux.

“The facility is amazing, the staff is amazing, and when you want the best and it’s the best school to me; it’s one of the best schools they have,” said James.

Olivier says with the addition of two new academies, JROTC programs at Acadiana High and Comeaux High and a duplicate health academy at Northside High, school board officials are confident they’ll see more applications, but for now if you didn’t get into your school of choice that doesn’t mean things can’t change.

“Every academy has an opportunity for students to accept or decline their seats, so seats still could become available as the year goes through, as the summer rolls on,” said Olivier.

Applications for the Schools of Choice program will reopen on March 24.