OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Police say they arrested a man this morning accused of raping a woman in Opelousas.

The sexual assault was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Patsy Street.

Det. Sgt. Crystal Leblanc said the victim had a previous encounter with the suspect, Roderick Smith, and went back into the home to retrieve a forgotten item when the incident occurred.

Police located and charged Smith with second-degree rape.