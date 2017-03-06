UPDATE: Missing hunter found alive in Atchafalaya Basin

UPDATE: The missing hunter has been found alive and well, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms to News 10.

Captain Wendell Raborn said crews were working to get the man medical attention to treat him for dehydration and hypothermia.

ST MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting local authorities in the search for a hunter who went missing early this afternoon in the Atchafalaya Basin.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted the Coast Guard around 12:58 p.m. about a hunter missing from Dog House Camp.

An MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew launched from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans.

Iberia and St. Mary Parish sheriff’s deputies and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents are searching the area with four ATVs, two airboats, two small crafts, and multiple volunteers on foot.

Captain Wendell Raborn, of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, said authorities were launching search operations from the Myette Point Boat Launch, which is about 17 miles northeast of Franklin, La.