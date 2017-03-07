Detectives seek boat stolen from Franklin

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a boat and trailer that were stolen from a home in Franklin.

Major Ginny Higgins said in a news release that the boat was stolen from a home in the 2000 block of Irish Bend Road sometime between 6 p.m. on March 1 and 2 p.m. on March 2, 2017.

Investigators believe the stolen boat may be in western St. Mary Parish or Iberia Parish.

The boat is described as a 1994 aluminum Lake Sport registration #LA2868EM with a 1993 Yamaha motor on a 1972 silver galvanized boat trailer bearing the license plate number D836317.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of the stolen boat is asked to call the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960, 985-384-1622.

Callers can remain anonymous.