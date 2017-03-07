Executive Chef Peter Sclafani cooks Crawfish Mac n’ Cheese in the Passe Partout kitchen

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Executive Chef Peter Sclafani stopped by the Passe Partout kitchen to cook Crawfish Mac n’ Cheese.

Here’s the full recipe:

Crawfish Mac & Cheese

4 ounces cream cheese

2 cups heavy cream

1 pound elbow pasta, shells, or mezze rigatoni

1/4 cup green onions, sliced thin

2 pounds crawfish tails

1/2 cup Fontina cheese, shredded

1/2 cup Gruyere, shredded

Sea Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup Panko bread crumbs

1/2 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated

1 Tablespoon white truffle oil

1 teaspoon creole seasoning

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the cream cheese and heavy cream and blend until smooth.

Cook the pasta in plenty of boiling salted water until al dente. Drain well. Pour the hot pasta into the bowl with the cream cheese and cream. Add the green onions, crawfish tails, Fontina, Gruyere, salt and pepper and mix until well blended.

In a small mixing bowl, blend the Panko, Parmigiano, truffle oil, and creole seasoning.

Divide the pasta into individual casseroles. Top with equal amounts of the bread crumb mixture. Bake until hot and the topping is crisp.