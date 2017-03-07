Homeowner expresses fears, concerns about flasher in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – A man accused of exposing himself to women in the Saints Streets area has now been identified by Lafayette Police.

Authorities have issued a warrant for 29-year-old Charleston Washington on multiple counts of obscenity.

One resident in the area is on edge knowing that Washington remains on the loose.

“It makes me more conscious of what’s going on around me and I don’t walk at night anymore,” said resident, Mary Stander.

Lafayette Police say Washington has been spotted multiple times in the Saints Streets area flashing women.

“It’s a horrible thing to hear and to listen to the girls on Facebook that have had it happen to them makes me angry and sad,” said Stander.

Stander has been a Saints Streets resident for 20 years. She describes the area as quiet, but says it has its fair share of crime.

“We’ve got a terrific neighborhood and those that I know and I’m sure those that I don’t know are as concerned about this as I am,” said Stander.

Stander says knowing this type of activity is going on gives her goosebumps.

“I just did almost two miles in the neighborhood, and not the whole time–I wasn’t obsessed by it; but I was watching, but I do most of the time we have to,” explained Stander.

Stander says what’s most terrifying is on the neighborhood Facebook group one woman posted that she woke up to the flasher standing over her bed, but Lafayette Police say they have no report of this.

In the meantime, Stander says she won’t let these crimes threaten her safety.

“I feel very safe here, but that’s because I believe that most of us have alarms, cameras, and safety aspects,” said Stander.

Police say Washington was last seen driving a dark-colored, early 2000’s model Ford Expedition.

Anyone with any information on Washington’s whereabouts are asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at (337) 291-8600.