IHOP celebrating National Pancake Day with free short stack, fundraiser for children’s hospital

By Published:
Image Credit: IHOP

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Today is National Pancake Day and IHOP is celebrating with free pancakes and a good cause.

Customers who visit the IHOP locations in the Hub City today can receive a free short stack of IHOP’s world-famous Buttermilk pancakes, and in return are asked to leave a voluntary donation to benefit the local Shriners Hospital in their community.

For the 12th annual event, IHOP is aiming to raise $3.5 million for Shriners Hospital programs in the community.

The event runs from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

National Pancake Day Fun Facts:

  • IHOP Restaurants expect to serve more than 5 million free pancakes on National Pancake Day this year – which when stacked, would be nearly 19 miles high!
  • In 2016, IHOP raised close to $4 million for leading children’s charities.
  • Since the inception of National Pancake Day in 2006, IHOP Restaurants has raised $24 million to support charities in the local communities in which they operate.

