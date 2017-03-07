Lafayette Parish School Board proposes attendance zone modifications

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The board approve modifications to the 2017-2018 rezoning plan include: changes that involve 5th grade student attendance zones at J.W. Faulk, S. J. Montgomery, and Woodvale Elementary, and middle school attendance zones affecting Acadian, Broussard, and L.J. Alleman Middle.

Staff is recommending the following changes to the approved 2017-2018 rezoning plan due to school grade level configurations, neighborhood proximity to local schools, school enrollment, and school programs:

5th-8th grade students living in the neighborhoods bordered by Teurlings Drive/Carmel Drive/Lake Martin Road/parish boundary would attend Acadian Middle school. This change affects approximately 40 students.

The border for LJ Alleman Middle and Broussard Middle would follow the Plantation Elementary zone line. This change affects approximately 21 students.

5th grade students living east of the railroad tracks in proximity to the Evangeline Thruway, 14th Street, and Vermilion St. will attend JW Faulk for the 5th grade and matriculate to Paul Breaux Middle for the 6th grade. This change affects approximately 26 students.

PreK-5 students residing between the railroad tracks and the Evangeline Thruway would be reassigned from S. J. Montgomery to J.W. Faulk. This would eliminate a split since these students would now stay together from PK to 12th grade. This change affects approximately 9 students.

5th grade students living within the border of Guilbeau Road east to the railroad tracks and between Congress Street and Johnston Street would attend SJ Montgomery. They would then attend 6th-8th grade at Lafayette Middle School. This change affects approximately 20 students.

5th grade students living in proximity to the downtown area near S. Buchanan will attend Alice Boucher for the 5th grade and matriculate to Lafayette Middle for the 6th grade. This change affects less than 5 students.

Ernest Gallet 5th grade students who are zoned for Broussard Middle will remain at Ernest Gallet for the 5th grade and then matriculate to Broussard Middle for the 6th grade. This change affects approximately 58 students.

5th grade students, east of the Vermilion River, in the Plantation attendance zone will remain at Plantation and matriculate to Edgar Martin Middle for the 6th grade. This change affects approximately 40 students.

5th grade students in the area of Delmar subdivision and near Robley Drive south of East Broussard would attend Ridge Elementary and then matriculate to EA Martin Middle for 6th -8th grade. This change affects approximately 15 students.