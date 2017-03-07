Lafayette Police confirm 2 men found dead in ditches Tuesday morning were both highly intoxicated

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Two men whose bodies were found Tuesday morning in ditches around Lafayette died of acute alcohol toxicity, according to Lafayettte Police Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff.

The body of a man, whom police would only identify as being homeless, was found in a ditch on Cooper Driver.

A second victim, police say, was found by family members in a ditch on Maryview Farm Road near Moss Street.

According to Ratcliff, once on scene the Lafayette Parish Coroners Office determined that both men had passed out and died from excessive alcohol use.

Neither bodies had any injuries that would be consistent with a homicide, Ratcliff said.

Police from the beginning did not suspect foul play, and the investigation into the death has now been closed.