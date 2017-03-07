Lafayette Police confirm 2 men found dead in ditches Tuesday morning were both highly intoxicated

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)  Two men whose bodies were found Tuesday morning in ditches around Lafayette died of acute alcohol toxicity, according to Lafayettte Police Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff.

The body of a man, whom police would only identify as being homeless, was found in a ditch on Cooper Driver.

A second victim, police say, was found by family members in a ditch on Maryview Farm Road near Moss Street.

According to Ratcliff, once on scene the Lafayette Parish Coroners Office determined that both men had passed out and died from excessive alcohol use.

Neither bodies had any injuries that would be consistent with a homicide, Ratcliff said.

Police from the beginning did not suspect foul play, and the investigation into the death has now been closed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s