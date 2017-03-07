UPDATE: Power restored to Vermilion, Acadia Parish customers

UPDATE: According to outage maps, power has been restored to Vermilion and Acadia Parishes.

(KLFY) – Several parts of Acadiana are dealing with power outages this morning, from Iowa to Abbeville.

According to outage maps by parish, more than 430 customers are without power in Acadia Parish and more than 290 customers are without power in Jeff Davis Parish.

Only 27 customers are affected in Vermilion Parish.

According to Lake Arthur Police Department’s Facebook page, the entire town was without power before area north of 4th Street were restored.

Crews are now working to restore power to areas south of 4th Street.

Power should be restored by 8:00 a.m.

The cause of the outages is under investigation.