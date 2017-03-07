Saints extend offer to Willie Snead

METAIRIE, La. (WWLTV) – The Saints have tendered an offer of a one-year deal to wide receiver Willie Snead that is believed to be in the range of $615-$630,000, a source tells Eyewitness Sports’ Lyons Yellin.

The move comes as speculation mounts that the team will part ways with deep threat Brandin Cooks.

The team is expected to continue negotiating with Snead on a longer-term deal.

If Snead signs the tender, he would become a restricted free agent after the 2017 season, meaning the Saints could match any offer made to him.

“Snead is very smart, pragmatic, cerebral and even-keeled,” said Yellin. “He’s a guy who’ll look at the big picture and not just dollars.”