Scott Police seek truck involved in hit and run

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a truck that was involved in a hit and run crash at a gas station on Friday, March 3, 2017.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. in the 200 block of Westgate Road.

Chad Leger said the incident happened when a vehicle was parked at a fuel pump and was hit by the suspect’s truck.

The suspect’s truck is described as a white/tan Ford F-250 with running boards.

Leger said the F-250 was pulling a gooseneck style trailer with plastic culverts loaded on it.

No description was given for the driver of the of the truck.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the truck or its owner is asked to call the Scott Police Department at 337-889-5105.

Callers can remain anonymous.