Two New Iberia attorneys plead guilty to failing to file tax returns

(The Daily Advertiser) – Two New Iberia attorneys pleaded guilty to willfully failing to file tax returns in tax years 2007, 2008 and 2009.

According to documents filed with the court, James Lynden Burton, 48, and his ex-wife, Lucretia Pecantte-Burton, 50, of New Iberia, are licensed attorneys and were partners of the law firm of Pecantte-Burton & Burton (PB&B).

PB&B offered general legal services and representation and regularly received cash payments from clients for legal services rendered. They also had a partnership interest in a tax return preparation business, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

For tax years 2007, 2008 and 2009, Burton and Pecantte-Burton did not file individual income tax returns despite earning income from their law practice and the tax return preparation business. They filed delinquent returns after learning that they were under criminal investigation by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Burton and Pecantte-Burton each face a statutory maximum sentence of 12 months in prison as well as a term of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties.