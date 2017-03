LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police have identified the suspect accused of exposing himself to women in the Saints Streets area of Lafayette.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff said an arrest warrant has been issued for Charleston Washington, 29, for multiple counts of obscenity.

Washington was last seen in the dark colored For Expedition.

Anyone with information about Charleston Washington’s whereabouts is asked to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crimestoppers at 232-TIPS.