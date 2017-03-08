1 person shot, wounded in New Iberia; police investigating

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) Police are investigating a shooting tonight in New Iberia that left one person wounded.

Authorities say it happened near the intersection of Hopkins and Lombard streets around 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses on the scene tell News Ten a teenaged male was shot multiple times.

Video from the crime scene was submitted to us by viewer Pastor Charles Banks Sr. and shows a heavy police presence in the area.

Banks tells us there were many witnesses to the shooting as students and school supporters were in the area posting signs to promote tomorrow’s championship basketball game at Westgate High.

Police have not identified the victim, nor have they named a suspect or motive.

Additionally, there is no word on the victims condition.

We have calls into the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and as soon as they release any information we’ll bring you the udpate.