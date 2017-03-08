2 Ville Platte residents charged in shooting of man on Shuff Road

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man injured last week in Evangeline Parish, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Eddie Soileau said in a news release the victim’s wife drove him to the sheriff’s office after the man was shot in lower abdomen on Shuff Road on March 4, 2017.

The victim told deputies he was shot by a man named “Donnie.”

Donald Paul Lafleur Jr aka “Choe” and Anginatta Foreman, both of Ville Platte, were identified as suspects during the investigation.

Both suspects were arrested on March 7, 2017. Lafleur was charged with attempted second-degree murder and criminal damage to property.

His bond has been set at $105,000. Foreman was charged with accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder. Her bond has been set at $50,000.

Authorities have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.