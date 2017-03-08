$4 million in street repairs coming in Lafayette

(The Daily Advertiser) – (Updated March 8 to indicate construction near schools will be conducted during the summer when school is not in session.)

Tired of potholes, ruts and crumbling streets? Repairs are coming this year to 56 streets in Lafayette.

In a month or so, construction is expected to begin on some of the city streets on Lafayette’s 2016-17 urban overlay and rehabilitation project list. More than $4 million worth of projects are on the list.

“Bids have been received and work will be underway in approximately one month,” said Tom Carroll, director of public works with Lafayette Consolidated Government. “Just for clarification, rehabilitation is defined as reconstructing the street, not just resurfacing.”

Streets on the list are rated either 1 or 2, depending on the condition of the roadway.

“We cannot identify a specific order in which these streets will be resurfaced,” Carroll said. “That scheduling is left up to the contractor to best logistically plan his operations.

Coastal Bridge Company of Baton Rouge was awarded the contract.

Which street repair projects might cause the most headaches based on traffic? Which are the most expensive?

A $218,806 project is on the list for Marie Antoinette Street from West Congress Street to Foreman Drive where they meet near Dulles Drive. The street is near Lafayette High School and S.J. Montgomery, but Carroll said construction will be done in the summer when school is not in session.

Plans are to rehabilitate Foreman Drive between Johnston Street and West Congress Street at a cost of $144,414.

Construction is slated for East Martial Avenue between Kaliste Saloom Road and Student Drive near Comeaux High at a cost of about $170,000.

West Butcher Switch Road from the interstate frontage road to the Carencro corporate limits is the most expensive project on the list at $323,818.

Woodvale between Johnston Street and the cul-de-sac runs a close second, coming in at about $315,811.

A project that may impact traffic on Johnston Street and Congress Street is the Vital Street overlay. At a cost of $220,733, the project stretches along Vital Street from Johnston Street, across Congress Street to Monteigne Drive.

Anyone who uses Digby Avenue between West Bluebird Drive and Verot School Road may want to find another route. That project is expected to cost $222,525.

Another traffic bottleneck is likely when construction begins on South College Road from La Rue France to East Kaliste Saloom Road at a cost of $29,198.

Other projects on the list for 2016-17 include:

Academy Road from Monticello Drive to Rena Drive

Alice Drive from Genavive to Harwell

Aqueduct Drive from Johnston Street to Fairgrounds

Barry Street from Lafayette Street to Lee Avenue

Bay Rum Avenue from Jessica Street to Hammond Road

Baywood Avenue from Jessica Street to Hammond Road

Beau Sejour from Cane Drive to Harvest Drive

Bel Ann Drive from Woodvale to Marilyn Drive

Benoit Falgout Road from Patterson Street to North Richter

Black Circle from Luce Drive to cul-de-sac

Branton Drive from East Bayou Parkway to cul-de-sac

Brightwood Drive from Grandpointe to cul-de-sac

Castille Avenue from Moss Street to 800 feet east of Evangeline Thruway

Cora Street from West Willow to Dr. Martin Luther King Drive

Crawford Street from Churchill Drive to Downing

Denbo Street from Industrial Parkway to dead end

Downing Street from Crawford to West Congress

Georgia Street from Baxter to East Pinhook

Grissom Drive from Surrey Street to dead end at airport gate

Harwell Drive from Oak Glen to Alice Drive

Hazel Street from 10th Street to Baxter

Kathleen Street from South College Drive to dead end

Laurel Street from Louisiana Avenue to Baxter

Lodge Drive from Ole Colony Road to cul de sac

Luce Drive from Thompson Drive to Thomas Loop

Mall Street from Pinhook to South Mall

Mecca Street, entire length

North Mall Street from Mall Street to South Mall Street

Oak Crest Drive from Johnston to private street

Oak Glenn Drive from Camellia Drive to private drive

Pooler Drive from North Mall Street to dead end

South Hammer Road from Texas Street to East Simcoe

South June Drive from Jessica to Hammond Road

South Mall from Mall to North Mall

Stone Avenue from La. 182 to cul de sac

Supply Road from Cameron Street to Gallier

Tenth Street from Surrey to East Simcoe

Terminal Drive, entire loop

Thompson Drive from Ole Colony Road to dead end

Thompson Loop, entire loop

Turn Row from West Pinhook to Row 3

Vaughn Drive from Thomspon to dead end

Vital Street from Johnston to Monteigne Drive

West Avondale Drive from Lodge Drive to Ambassador Caffery Parkway

West Bachert from Baxter to South General Marshal

West Congress Street bridge deck 100 feet southwest of Corinne (near Cajundome)

West Taft Street from University Avenue to concrete pavement

Wilkie Street from Devalcourt to Rayburn

West Alexander Street from frontage road to 100 feet east of Sonny

(Source: Lafayette Consolidated Government public works)