911 system down for some AT&T cell phone users nationwide

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Some calls to 911 from mobile carrier AT&T are not getting through.

Callers will need to use another carrier or a landline for emergency calls.

One viewer said she was getting a fast busy signal when dialing 911 after witnessing a two car crash in Iberia Parish.

Its also being reported that callers dialing 911, using AT&T either get a busy signal or the phone just keeps ringing.

ATT has issued a statement, “We are aware of a service issues affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we’re working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologize for this inconvenience.” At this time, it’s unclear what caused the outage or when it will be repaired.”

It appears to be affecting many states across the country.