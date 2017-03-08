Celtic Bayou Festival happening this weekend in Putnam Parc

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – If you’re looking to get a head start on your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, you can do just that this weekend.

The 2nd Annual Celtic Bayou Festival happens this weekend at Putnam Parc in Downtown Lafayette.

Festivities begin Friday night with live music, Irish dancing and a crawfish bowl.

Saturday’s highlights include children’s activities, a pub crawl, more live music and a Guiness cookoff, with the family-friendly festivities wrapping up that night at 10:00 p.m.

For more information, visit the Celtic Bayou Festival’s website.