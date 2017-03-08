Drainage improvements planned for Broussard

(The Daily Advertiser) – The Broussard City Council has allocated more than $1 million for drainage improvements.

The amended budget includes $750,000 for maintenance, excavation and improvements to a portion of the Cypress Bayou project. There will also be an added $300,000 to buy equipment for additional drainage crews.

Mayor Charles Langlinais said the idea is to have a crew of workers and equipment dedicated to drainage maintenance.

“It’s going to be pretty much permanent. That is what they will be doing full time,” Langlinais said.

Langlinais said there also are plans to improve drainage equipment, particularly at crossings and along smaller coulees that lead into Cypress Bayou.

“We are essentially going up the laterals we have not previously done,” he said. “Virtually every ditch upstream of Cypress Bayou, particularly in south Broussard, are going to be cleaned, the pipe crossings re-graded and changed as needed.”

Langlinais said the work is expected to take about a year.

“I would tell the people that they are going to be seeing equipment out there. It’s coming,” he said.