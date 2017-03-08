Great-grandmother sucker-punched in Walmart bread aisle

ATLANTA (WSB/CNN) A great-grandmother in Atlanta is recovering after she said she was sucker-punched in the face multiple times by a woman in the bread aisle of a Walmart.

“I thought I was safe. I was in Walmart,” said the woman, who remained heavily bruised a day after the attack. “There had to be something wrong with her, because you just don’t do that.”

The victim, who didn’t want to be identified, said she was in one of the store’s mobility scooters around 10 a.m. Sunday when a woman stepped out in front of her in the bread aisle and cursed at her. The elderly woman responded with some choice words of her own.

At that point, she said the woman snapped and punched her once from behind, and then got in front of her and punched her five more times.

“And then she come around the front of my buggy, and she starts socking me as hard as she could in the face, which you can tell by my face that it was pretty hard,” she said.

Her arms are bruised from defending herself, she said.

“I kept screaming, ‘Help!'” she said. “Nobody came!”

Walmart security eventually came to help her, and that’s when she noticed her attacker left behind something that she hopes leads to an arrest.

“I reach down to pick it up, and it was her phone. She dropped her phone in my buggy,” she said. “See, God did that so we can find her.”

Atlanta Police said they have identified the suspect and she could face assault and battery charges.