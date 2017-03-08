Henderson Mayor gives safety tips for even the most experienced hunters

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The swampy lands of the Atchafalaya Basin are a great place for hunting and fishing, but is a not so great place to wind up lost.

Just this week a local hunter was rescued after being lost in the basin for more than 24 hours.

Henderson Mayor Sherbin Collette has hunted the basin for over 40 years, but even he can wind up lost if not paying attention.

“I’ve been in the swamps all my life and I’m going to go frogging sometime and I’m going to get turned around,” said Collette.

Collette suggested having a GPS or compass on you at all times, and said familiarizing yourself with the land can help keep you on the right path.

“Educate yourself as much as you can about the area. Find some maps, look at the bayous and sloughs that pass through this area,” said Collette.

If you are stuck on the water, a simple noise can alert help.

“If you’re in a metal boat and have some kind of metal in the boat that you can actually hit. We’re going to hear him hitting on the boat, that’s automatic, that’s a sign this person is in danger, he’s in trouble, you head straight for it,” said Collette.

Jody Meche, also an experienced hunter, suggested using the land to find your way.

“If you got confused, and turned around, and you want to find out where your north is, the north side of trees usually has this green substance growing on it, so that way you know where your north is and you can decide what direction to head to after that,” said Meche.

Collette and Meche said to always tell a friend or family member where you are going, and the most importantly don’t panic!

“The best advice I can give, is when you realize you are lost is don’t panic and put a little prayer in your heart and ask the lord to help you get out of there,” said Meche.