Kenner police looking for missing autistic man

KENNER, La. (WWL-TV) – Police are looking for a man with autism who went missing almost two weeks ago.

According to the Kenner Police Department, family members said 47-year-old Troy Babin was last seen Feb. 22, when he left his job at the Walmart in the 300 block of W. Esplanade Avenue.

Babin is described as 5’7″ and about 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His vehicle, a 2006 Kia Sorrento with Louisiana license plate YLE902 is also missing.

Police said Babin has Asperger’s syndrome, which was previously seen as a subtype of autism before it was folded into the single diagnosis in 2013, according to autismspeaks.org.

Anyone with information on Babin or his whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222.