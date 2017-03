LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Longtime News 10 anchor Blue Rolfes has been named the new Director of Communications for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lafayette.

The Diocese made the announcement in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Blue will manage communication for the Bishop and the Diocese and supervise all communication staff.

Blue had been working with KLFY since 1979. Her last newscast was on March 1, 2017.

