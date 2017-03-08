LUS payment center near city hall has been closed; new location at Moss Street

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – The Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) Service Center on West University near city hall has been shut down. LUS has opened a new location in Lafayette at 2701 Moss Street.

LUS Director Terry Huval gives credit to LCG Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux. Boudreaux recites a number of beneficial reasons for the location such as bringing potential shopping customers to North Lafayette.

Plus, Boudreaux talked about safety at city hall and the public’s access to the center. “It addresses a security issue at city hall that’s been talked about for a number of years; people coming to pay bills and getting lost in the larger facility. It also gives greater access to that 70501 code where so many people pay bills in-person,” adds Bourdreaux.

LUS Public Information Specialist Simone Sonnier says the move is logical. “I believe less than 9% of customers were visiting city hall so we relocated to Moss Street,” says Sonnier.

Sonnier says Moss Street was a smart decision for LUS. “It’s a great location. It’s conveniently located by a bus stop. It just seems to make more sense for us,” adds Sonnier.

For customer convenience, LUS has placed a drop box outside the drive-thru near city hall. Payments left at the drop box will take at least 24 hours to post.