Muted response from Louisiana Republicans on health plan

MELINDA DESLATTE, The Associated Press Published:
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee Headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, as the GOP works on its long-awaited plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s majority-Republican congressional delegation hasn’t exactly embraced the GOP proposal to replace President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Only Rep. Steve Scalise, the third-ranking House Republican and a member of the leadership team pushing the replacement plan, has given a full-throated endorsement to the legislation.

Other Louisiana Republicans in Congress are more reticent, saying they’re studying it.

Rep. Ralph Abraham says Congress is “on the right road,” but he stopped short of backing the legislation, citing outstanding questions.

A spokesman for Rep. Clay Higgins said the congressman was “still learning about it.”

Representatives for Reps. Garret Graves and Mike Johnson didn’t respond Wednesday to inquiries about the bill.

Both of the state’s U.S. senators, Republicans Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, say they’re still digging into details of the proposal.

