NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a New Iberia man wanted for attempted second-degree murder.

Jashawn McCoy, 23, is wanted in connection with February 8, 2017, shooting of a 41-year-old man.

Captain Wendell Raborn said McCoy and the victim were arguing when McCoy produced a handgun and shot the man nine times.