Port Barre High School student arrested for making bomb threat to get out of test

KLFY Newsroom Published:

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – A 15-year-old eighth student at Port Barre High School was been arrested today for making a bomb threat to get out of a test he did not want to take, according to police.

Chief Deon Boudreaux said the student was arrested for attempted terrorizing after admitting to writing the threat on the bathroom wall.

 

The police issued a statement about the incident, saying:

“This has become a common occurrence here and this is the second arrest we’ve made. I wish these kids would realize how serious of a penalty this can bring upon them.

They are juveniles, so, we have to arrest them, book them and release them to the parents but it doesn’t just go away. Not only does the school expel them, they will have to face a judge in the St Landry Parish Courthouse and if found guilty, they can be sentenced in a juvenile prison for the rest of their entire teenage years.”

