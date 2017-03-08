Teen motorcyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (KLFY) A two vehicle fatal crash on La. 940 west of La. 44 in Ascension Parish has taken the life of 18 year old Aiden Womack of Gonzales, La.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, police say.

An initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Womack was operating his Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on LA 940.

At the same time, police say, 72 year old Hazel Miles of Gonzales, La was traveling westbound on LA 940 in a Ford F-150.

For unknown reasons, Miles failed to yield and began to make a left turn into the path of Womack’s motorcycle.

Police say she was then unable to avoid Miles’vehicle and struck the passenger’s side.

Womack suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police say.

Miles was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor but a toxicology sample was taken from both drivers for analysis.

The investigation is on-going.