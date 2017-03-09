AP Source: Johnny Jones out as LSU basketball coach

Brett Martel, AP Published:
LSU Head Coach Johnny Jones (Photo Credit: WAFB)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) – A person familiar with the situation says LSU basketball coach Johnny Jones is out after five seasons at the school.

The person spoke to The Associate Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because LSU has not announced Jones’ firing.

LSU labored through a school-record 15-game losing streak this season and finished with a 10-21 record following a 79-52 loss to Mississippi State in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville on Wednesday night.

This was the first losing season for Jones, who coached LSU to one NCAA Tournament appearance in 2015. However, Jones’ coaching has been under increasing scrutiny since last season, when LSU missed the NCAA Tournament despite the presence of eventual first-overall NBA draft choice Ben Simmons on the roster.

After the game, Jones said he hadn’t been told of the decision.

