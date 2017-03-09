Community leaders express frustration after teen shot in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A 19-year-old male is recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times on Hopkins Street Wednesday night.

Iberia Parish sheriff’s deputies say two groups met around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Hopkins and Lombard streets, where the young man was shot several times in the back.

Community leaders say they’re doing what they can to decrease violence but are asking community members to get involved.

Pastor Charles Banks said recorded video of the scene about an hour after the shooting happened.

“I got to Lombard Street, it was tapped off. There was a crime scene and the police department said I couldn’t go any farther so I asked one of the officers what had happened and there was a young black male who had got shot,” Banks said.

Sheriff’s officials say the victim was shot several times in the back but he is in stable condition.

The shooting happened just one block away from where Westgate High School supporters were tying balloons and streamers on light posts in support of the men’s basketball team’s playoff game scheduled for Thursday.

One of the supporters, Robby Bethel, says the group had cleared the area by 6 p.m. just two hours before the shooting took place.

Pastor Banks says everyone in the community is affected when crime happens.

“We have to learn how to take care of our own community. There’s so much the sheriff’s department can do but if the people don’t step forward, well the problem cannot get solved,” he told News 10.

District Five Councilwoman Sherry Guidry explains she is working with multiple organizations to figure how they can best reach the community.

“Please, stop the shooting. Let’s become more proactive and not reactive, and if you have a problem or dispute with someone, get with someone you trust that can solve the problem legally and not illegally.”

Captain Wendell Raborn says there were several witnesses in the area of the shooting, but no one is coming forward with information.

Anyone with tips or may be able to identify a suspect can call the sheriff’s office.