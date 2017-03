DUSON, La. (KLFY) – Police and first responders just pulled a woman from a vehicle she was trapped in after crashing into a plow.

Chief Kip Judice said in a phone call the woman hit a plow along Richfield Road just south of Cameron Street.

The woman is injured but the extent of her injuries are unknown.

KLFY has a crew at the scene and will have more on this story at News 10 at 10.