Forums announced to discuss Lafayette Parish school tax proposal

(The Daily Advertiser) – The first set of public forums about a new school sales tax proposal have been announced.

The schedule is as follows:

6 p.m. Thursday March 9, Robicheaux Recreation Center, 1919 Eraste Landry Road, Lafayette

11 a.m. Friday March 10, Lafayette Public Library, 301 West Congress St., Lafayette

6 p.m. Tuesday March 14, Woodvale Elementary, 100 Leon Drive, Lafayette

6:30 p.m. Tuesday March 14, Youngsville City Council Meeting, 305 Iberia St., Youngsville

Other forums are expected to be announced next week.

Lafayette Parish School System officials and school board members will be on hand to share information about the tax proposal and how the money would be spent.

The 10-year, half-cent sales tax proposal will be on the April 29 ballot. If approved, it is expected to generate nearly $200 million to replace hundreds of portable classroom buildings at multiple schools.