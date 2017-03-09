Gas tax may fund projects for Louisiana

(The Daily Advertiser) – Louisiana lawmakers may favor a gasoline tax increase this spring to fund the state’s burgeoning backlog of road projects.

House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, said after a One Acadiana news conference Wednesday that adjustments to the gas tax may be discussed when lawmakers convene in regular session next month.

But an increase in the gas tax may be “tightly wound around how we spend” the money, he added.

Such money must be used for road and bridge projects, Barras said, not for addressing recurring state budget ills.

The Governor’s Task Force on Transportation Infrastructure Investment reported last December that Louisiana needs “a bold and aggressive plan” to meet long-term needs. The most reliable way to fund that would be with the state’s 20-cent portion of the gasoline tax, one of the lowest in the country.

State Rep. Terry Landry, D-Lafayette, made note of the state’s $13.1 billion backlog in road projects at the news conference.

Barras said there is “some sense” in the House that an increase in that tax may be necessary to meet the long list of unfunded, necessary projects.

The Edwards administration has suggested the state should generate about $700 million a year to advance those projects, which would require an additional 23 cents per gallon of gasoline.

The task force met in Lafayette last September. The gas tax increase was suggested as one way to fund roads and bridges. Tolls were also mentioned.

The task force asked for a balanced approach to meeting infrastructure needs, including addressing the backlog, relieving traffic congestion, enabling economic development, improving the quality of life, addressing multi-modal means of transportation, serving both urban and rural citizens and using sustainable funding.

Among projects that would be aided: Completion of Interstate 49, through Lafayette.