Opelousas man in jail for 2014 murder charged in 2013 cold case

Diovanni LaFountain has been charged with 2nd-degree murder in the 2013 shooting death of Norris Truitt. (Photo Courtesy: Opelousas Police Department)

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police have charged a man in a 2013 cold case killing of Norris Truitt, 24.

Det. Sgt. Crystal Leblanc said Diovanni LaFountain, 25, was charged on March 6, 2017, with second-degree murder for Truitt’s death.

Truitt was shot around 11:24 p.m. on April 24, 2013, at the intersection of Park & Frilot Streets. He was taken to Opelousas General Hospital where he later died

LaFountain is currently in the St. Landry Parish jail on another second-degree murder charge for the January 19, 2014, shooting death of Jermaine Andrus in the 1000 block of Emma Street.

