Second suspect arrested for Nov. 2016 shooting on SU’s campus

The second suspect in an alleged armed robbery that ended in gunfire on Southern University’s campus is in custody.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, Davone Tyler, 19, was arrested Wednesday, March 8. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, violation of a firearm free zone and felon in possession of a firearm.

The report notes that Tyler was convicted of aggravated criminal damage to property and attempted second-degree murder on October 13, 2016.

Investigators say Tyler shot a man during an alleged drug deal turned robbery. It happened on November 17, 2016.

Police arrested Larry McCray, 20, shortly after the incident occurred. He is charged with attempted first degree murder and is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison without bond.

The victim suffered life threatening injuries, but survived. The report states that the victim has refused to cooperate with the investigation.

However, other witnesses, video evidence and text messages, helped police identify Tyler and McCray as suspects.

Police say they recovered the guns believed to have been used during the incident. They were reported stolen out of Harahan, La., in February 2015.