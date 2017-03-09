State lawmakers could possibly discuss gasoline tax increase

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – State lawmakers are looking at increasing a gasoline tax this spring to fund a backlog of road projects.

Adjustments to the gas tax may be up for discussion in the next legislative session.

According to state officials, Louisiana is facing a $13-billion backlog in road projects.

Some legislators believe a gasoline tax increase could help fund the long list of unfunded, neccesary projects.

“These roads are horrible, they all just need to be fixed,” said Lafayette resident, Kristen Castille. “You can’t even drive and be safe because you don’t even know if your car is going to hit a pothole or not.”

Governor John Bel Edward’s administration has suggested the state should generate about $700 million a year to move road projects forward. This would require an additional 23 cents per gallon of gasoline.

Castille says she wouldn’t mind the tax, if implemented.

“If 23 cents could help the community and the jobs increase, it would definitely not bother me at all,” said Castille.

On the other hand, resident, Lionel Vegas, feels a tax increase is not the way to go.

“I don’t believe we should increase the taxes,” said Vegas. “It’s going to be those taxes on people that drive, eventually we’ll have nobody that can drive cause we can’t afford it.”

Vegas suggest state officials look at other options for funding.

“I’m sure they have other ways, there’s money there,” said Vegas. “My suggestion was to increase milk costs. If you make 2 cents per gallon of milk, everybody drinks milk, and no one is going to realize 2 cents.”