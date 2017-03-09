The first of several forums for Lafayette Parish school tax proposal

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish School System held the first of several meetings tonight about a proposed new sales tax.

There are over 400 portable buildings within the Lafayette Parish school system and Thursday nights forum meeting is trying to change that.

“We’re asking the voters to consider a half cent sales tax,” said Superintendent Donald Aguillard, “It’ll be on the ballot on Saturday April 29. This tax will generate about $194 million dollars over its 10 year life expectancy.”

The tax would pay for school upgrades and help replace portable buildings at schools.

Aguillard explains that some of the buildings have been on their campuses for over 40 years.

“When it gets too cold, because of the air conditioning, they turn the air off and then it gets too hot,” he said, “When it rains, it’s difficult to hear the instruction as well. Plus we do have temporary buildings where the children get soaked going to and from the main buildings to the temporary classrooms.”

While some residents do not agree with the tax, others believe the portable buildings need go.

“Go in there, I mean it’s not the atmosphere that I think you want your children to be in,” said Acadiana Patriots president James Crumling.

Crumling, whose kids graduated from Lafayette High School, said it’s difficult for students to learn in that environment.

“That’s what I look at, the atmosphere that they’re learning their education in,” he said, “and some of the amenities that they don’t have.””

The schedule for the next meetings are as followed:

6 p.m. Thursday March 9, Robicheaux Recreation Center, 1919 Eraste Landry Road, Lafayette

11 a.m. Friday March 10, Lafayette Public Library, 301 West Congress St., Lafayette

6 p.m. Tuesday March 14, Woodvale Elementary, 100 Leon Drive, Lafayette

6:30 p.m. Tuesday March 14, Youngsville City Council Meeting, 305 Iberia St., Youngsville