The following is a news release from the Broussard Police Department:

US Hwy 90 at St. Nazaire & Albertson Pkwy: Traffic Light malfunction causing congestion. St. Nazaire & Albertson Pkwy can only make right turns onto US Hwy 90 (No-Cross Traffic!).

US Hwy 90 east & west are open but moving slowly. Electricians are on scene working on the lights with a potentially 1-2 hour delay.