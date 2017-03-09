Woman airlifted to Lafayette hospital after being trapped in vehicle crash in Duson

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Karaski Melvin/KLFY

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – A woman has been airlifted to Lafayette General Hospital after her vehicle crashed into a piece of farm equipment.

Chief Kip Judice said the woman was trapped in the vehicle for about 30 minutes before first responders were able to pull out of the vehicle.

The woman suffered moderate injuries, according to the police chief.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Richfield Road just south of Cameron Street in Duson.

Judice said a tractor was moving the farm equipment to another field when the crash occurred.

The driver of the crash was uninjured. It is unclear if either driver will be cited.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s