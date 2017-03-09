Woman airlifted to Lafayette hospital after being trapped in vehicle crash in Duson

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – A woman has been airlifted to Lafayette General Hospital after her vehicle crashed into a piece of farm equipment.

Chief Kip Judice said the woman was trapped in the vehicle for about 30 minutes before first responders were able to pull out of the vehicle.

The woman suffered moderate injuries, according to the police chief.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Richfield Road just south of Cameron Street in Duson.

Judice said a tractor was moving the farm equipment to another field when the crash occurred.

The driver of the crash was uninjured. It is unclear if either driver will be cited.

The crash remains under investigation.