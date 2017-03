LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The 9th Annual Southwest Louisiana Black Rodeo is gearing up for an action-packed weekend at the Cajundome.

The baddest show on dirt begins Saturday at 7:00 p.m. with calf roping and barrel racing.

Tailgating begins at 3:30 and Lil’ Nate and Same Ol’ Two-Step are scheduled to perform.

For more information, CLICK HERE.